Ten Variants Suggest Link to Surgical, Nonsurgical Rhizarthrosis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Ten variants have been identified that are suggestive of an association with surgical or nonsurgical rhizarthrosis, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in the Journal of Orthopedic Research.

Cecilie Henkel, Ph.D., from Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre in Denmark, and colleagues conducted a case-control genome-wide association study using individuals from the Copenhagen Hospital Biobank pain and degenerative musculoskeletal disease study and the Danish Blood Donor Study. Patients with rhizarthrosis were identified and grouped by treatment status; data were included for 1,083 surgical patients and 1,888 nonsurgical patients. The case groups were tested against osteoarthritis-free controls from two genome-wide association studies. Variants suggestive of association in either of these analyses were compared between treatment groups.

The researchers identified 10 variants suggestive of association with surgical or nonsurgical rhizarthrosis (seven and three variants, respectively). All 10 variants differed significantly between the treatment groups at a false discovery rate of 5 percent; none of the variants reached nominal significance in the opposite treatment group.

“Our findings delve into the genetic architecture of osteoarthritis in the thumb base, hinting at a potential genetic influence on the need for surgery,” Henkel said in a statement. “While no solid conclusions about the effect of specific genetic variants on the need for surgical treatment should be made at this stage, our study marks a stride towards integrating genetic insights into the clinical management of osteoarthritis, with the long-term aim of refining diagnosis, treatment, and preventative strategies for this common and debilitating disease.”

