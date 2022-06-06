Physician’s Weekly Ad Recognition Survey Rules & Regulations

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Eligibility

Physician’s Weekly Ad Recognition Survey (the Giveaway) is open to U.S.-based medical professionals who are legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia and are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Employees of Physician’s Weekly, LLC, and other companies associated with the promotion of the Giveaway, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising and promotion agencies as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. The Giveaway is subject to federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

2. Sponsor

The Giveaway is sponsored by Physician’s Weekly, LLC, located at 180 Mount Airy Rd., Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920.

3. Agreement to Official Rules

Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrants’ full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Official Rules and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.

4. Giveaway Period

The Giveaway begins on June 15, 2022 at 12:01 EST and ends on August 15, 2022 EST, at 11:59 p.m. EST (the Giveaway Period). Entries that are submitted before or after the Giveaway Period will be disqualified. Submissions will be accepted for the duration of the Giveaway using any of the following methods: Online.

5. How to Enter Online: This method of entry will be available by visiting our website via links included on our poster.

Limit one (1) entry per person, per email address, and per household for the duration of the Giveaway Period, regardless of method of entry. Entries received from any person, e-mail address, or household in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

6. Winner Notification

The potential winners will be notified by email. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, or fails to submit the Declaration of Compliance within the required time period (if applicable), or prize is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. Potential winners must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Prizes will be fulfilled approximately 2-4 weeks after the conclusion of the Giveaway.

8. Prizes

Physician’s Weekly Ad Recognition Survey respondents who complete the survey will receive a $10 Starbucks Card.

9. General Conditions

In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Giveaway is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules or (b) terminate the Giveaway and, in the event of termination, award the prizes among the eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages (including attorneys fees) and any other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by the Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

10. Release and Limitations of Liability

By participating in the Giveaway, entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Giveaway, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents (the Released Parties) from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors associated with the Giveaway, including lost, interrupted or unavailable Internet Service Provider (ISP), network, server, wireless service provider, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone, cellular tower or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (c) mechanical, network, electronic, computer, human, printing or typographical errors; (d) application downloads, (e) any other errors or problems in connection with the Giveaway, including, without limitation, errors that may occur in the administration of the Giveaway, the announcement of the winners, the cancellation or postponement of the event and/or the flyover, if applicable, the incorrect downloading of the application, the processing of entries application downloads or in any Giveaway-related materials; or (f) injury, death, losses or damages of any kind, to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrants participation in the Giveaway or acceptance, receipt or misuse of the prize (including any travel or activity related thereto). Entrant further agrees that in any cause of action, the Released Parties liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the entrant be entitled to receive attorneys fees. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Giveaway. Entrant waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

11. Disputes

Except where prohibited, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New Jersey. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrants rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New Jersey, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules, which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New Jersey.

12. Privacy

Information collected from entrants is subject to sponsor’s privacy policy.