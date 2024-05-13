SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Ternary heterostructure-driven photoinduced electron-hole separation enhanced oxidative stress for triple-negative breast cancer therapy.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Shuqing Dong,Yuqi Huang,Hanrong Yan,Huarong Tan,Liying Fan,Minghao Chao,Yiping Ren,Ming Guan,Jiaxin Zhang,Zhao Liu,Fenglei Gao

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Shuqing Dong

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Shanghai Medical College, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, 200040, China.

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Department of Thyroid and Breast Surgery, Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Yuqi Huang

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Hanrong Yan

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Huarong Tan

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Liying Fan

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Department of Thyroid and Breast Surgery, Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Minghao Chao

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Yiping Ren

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China.

    Ming Guan

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Shanghai Medical College, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, 200040, China. guanming88@yahoo.com.

    Jiaxin Zhang

    Department of Thyroid and Breast Surgery, Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China. zhangjiaxin1969@163.com.

    Zhao Liu

    Department of Thyroid and Breast Surgery, Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China. xylzhao9999@163.com.

    Fenglei Gao

    Department of Laboratory Medicine, Shanghai Medical College, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, 200040, China. jsxzgfl@sina.com.

    Jiangsu Key Laboratory of New Drug Research and Clinical Pharmacy, Xuzhou Medical University, Xuzhou, 221004, China. jsxzgfl@sina.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement