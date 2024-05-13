Ternary heterostructure-driven photoinduced electron-hole separation enhanced oxidative stress for triple-negative breast cancer therapy.

Zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO NPs) stand as among the most significant metal oxide nanoparticles in trigger the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and induce apoptosis. Nevertheless, the utilization of ZnO NPs has been limited by the shallowness of short-wavelength light and the constrained production of ROS. To overcome these limitations, a strategy involves achieving a red shift towards the near-infrared (NIR) light spectrum, promoting the separation and restraining the recombination of electron-hole (e-h) pairs. Herein, the hybrid plasmonic system Au@ZnO (AZ) with graphene quantum dots (GQDs) doping (AZG) nano heterostructures is rationally designed for optimal NIR-driven cancer treatment. Significantly, a multifold increase in ROS generation can be achieved through the following creative initiatives: (i) plasmonic Au nanorods expands the photocatalytic capabilities of AZG into the NIR domain, offering a foundation for NIR-induced ROS generation for clinical utilization; (ii) elaborate design of mesoporous core-shell AZ structures facilitates the redistribution of electron-hole pairs; (iii) the incorporation GQDs in mesoporous structure could efficiently restrain the recombination of the e-h pairs; (iv) Modification of hyaluronic acid (HA) can enhance CD44 receptor mediated targeted triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). In addition, the introduced Au NRs present as catalysts for enhancing photothermal therapy (PTT), effectively inducing apoptosis in tumor cells. The resulting HA-modified AZG (AZGH) exhibits efficient hot electron injection and e-h separation, affording unparalleled convenience for ROS production and enabling NIR-induced PDT for the cancer treanment. As a result, our well-designed mesoporous core-shell AZGH hybrid as photosensitizers can exhibit excellent PDT efficacy.© 2024. The Author(s).

