It’s no question that advancements in lung cancer treatment were in the spotlight at ASCO 2020. Are you caught up? Take our quiz and see how you compare with your colleagues!

1) CASPIAN Phase 3 results found that first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus platinum-etoposide reduced risk of death in ES-SCLC vs placebo by: * 7% 27% 42% None of the above

2) At 18 months, of the patients who received durvalumab plus chemotherapy vs placebo in the CASPIAN Phase 3 Trial, 34% were alive vs 25%, respectively. * True False

3) The Phase 3 ADAURA Trial found that 90% of patients with stage II and III NSCLC were disease-free at 2 years vs 44% in the placebo group. * True False

4) Phase 3 CHECKMATE-227 found that patients with advanced NSCLC treated with nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) vs chemotherapy had a 21% reduced risk of death after a median follow up of about * 13 months 25 months 43 months 51 months

5) Data from phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 showed patients with ES-SCLC who received pembrolizumab (Keytruda) with chemotherapy improved overall survival vs chemotherapy and placebo. * True False