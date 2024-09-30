SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Testicular self-examination: The role of anticipated relief and anticipated regret.

Sep 30, 2024

Experts: Sara Lorimer,Teresa McCormack,Christoph Hoerl,Sarah R Beck,Matthew Johnston,Aidan Feeney

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sara Lorimer

    School of Psychology, Ulster University, Coleraine, UK.

    Teresa McCormack

    School of Psychology, Queen’s University Belfast, Belfast, UK.

    Christoph Hoerl

    Department of Philosophy, University of Warwick, Coventry, UK.

    Sarah R Beck

    School of Psychology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK.

    Matthew Johnston

    School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK.

    Aidan Feeney

    School of Psychology, Queen’s University Belfast, Belfast, UK.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement