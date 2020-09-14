Longitudinal measures may help distinguish good versus bad outcomes

Thalamic volume loss may link moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) with 6-month poorer functional and cognitive outcomes, a longitudinal cohort study suggested.

Both subcortical and cortical MRI analysis showed widespread atrophy 6 months post-injury, and such change — particularly subcortical findings in the left thalamus — was associated with functional outcome and neuropsychological measures of attention, executive functions, and episodic memory, reported Martin Monti, PhD, of the University of California Los Angeles, and coauthors in Neurology.

Added to acute imaging and clinical assessment, longitudinal brain measurements could distinguish good versus bad outcomes with 90% accuracy, compared with acute brain and clinical measurements alone which could achieve only 20% accuracy.

“Despite great injury heterogeneity, secondary thalamic pathology is a measurable minimum common denominator mechanism directly relating biology to clinical measures of outcome and cognitive functioning, potentially linking the acute ’event’ and the longer-term ’disease’ of TBI,” Monti and colleagues wrote.

“Crucially, across all analyses, thalamic pathology appears to be the primary correlate of clinical measurements, consistent with current models of recovery from severe brain injury,” they added.

“This study sets the stage for future studies that focus on the thalamus as a potential link between acute TBI injury and long-term TBI sequelae, potentially using more advanced imaging techniques such as MRI-based diffusion tensor imaging to elucidate specific thalamic pathways that may be secondarily damaged in TBI,” wrote Karen Schwab, PhD, of the Uniformed University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and Andrea Schneider, MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, in an accompanying editorial.

“Replication in a larger sample of patients evaluated with neurocognitive measures and with focused attention on study attrition/loss-to follow-up is warranted,” they added.

Among TBI survivors, 22% die within 5 years, 30% suffer cognitive and behavioral declines, 22% show no amelioration, and 26% demonstrate cognitive and behavioral improvements. Survivors also have increased risk for neurodegenerative disorders and mortality. Long-term disability is common in studies of both civilian and military populations.

“One of the challenges for the TBI research and clinical communities is determining which pre-injury and secondary injury conditions are mechanistically associated with outcomes after TBI,” the editorialists noted. “Such evidence-based determinations would inform future efforts tailored to improving outcomes for specific TBI survivor groups.”