The 21st Century CURES Act (21CCA) information’s blocking (IB) restriction goes into force on April 5, 2021, giving patients and their family near-instant access to practically all doctor notes, test findings, and health data. The danger of damage and patient privacy are exceptions to the IB restriction, although infractions can result in a fine of up to $1,000,000.00. A paediatric gastroenterology committee analysed the 21CCA regulation and compared local practise policies.

Pediatricians must grasp how age affects local information release policies and which note kinds are disclosed, with special attention paid to trainee notes and sensitive information. Extraneous detail in notes should be deleted, emotive labelling avoided, and objective remarks made when referring to the treatment of other doctors. Pediatric gastroenterologists can change their medical documenting methods to accommodate the new regulation if they are aware of the 21CCA.

