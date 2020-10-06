This is already known to the people at large that Hong Kong is one of the most important countries in the world. This is one of the richest regions in the East. this region is rich not only in terms of wealth but also in terms of wealth. The average life expectancy of every person there is around 88 years. Being blessed with such a healthy lifetime, the people of Hong Kong are relatively free from diseases. However, cancer continues to haunt this section of people also. Nearly, 30 percent of the population is diagnosed with the deadly disease of cancer. Maximum patients try to receive their treatment in public hospitals. However, many of the drugs and medicines are provided to them free of cost by the authorities. They have a mandatory health insurance scheme. The government is very active in providing all the required amount of subsidies in their treatment and ensure that they don’t have to compromise in any of the manners. The country excels not only in providing the best treatment but at the same time ensures that people are able to manage their disease properly and reduce the side effects, the disease might have on the other parts.

