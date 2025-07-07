SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

The articularis genu as a surrogate for structural determinants of peri-articular myopenia in osteoarthritis.

Jul 07, 2025

Experts: Davis Martin,José A Cruz Ayala,Mary C Gatterer,Tara Soria,Ryan Schroeder,Vinod Dasa,Luis Marrero

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Davis Martin

    School of Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, 533 Bolivar St., Clinical Sciences Research Building, rm. 527, New Orleans, LA, 70112, USA.

    José A Cruz Ayala

    School of Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, 533 Bolivar St., Clinical Sciences Research Building, rm. 527, New Orleans, LA, 70112, USA.

    Mary C Gatterer

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA.

    Tara Soria

    Morphology and Imaging Core, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA.

    Ryan Schroeder

    School of Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, 533 Bolivar St., Clinical Sciences Research Building, rm. 527, New Orleans, LA, 70112, USA.

    Vinod Dasa

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA.

    Luis Marrero

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA. lmarre@lsuhsc.edu.

    Morphology and Imaging Core, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA. lmarre@lsuhsc.edu.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement