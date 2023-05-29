: Diabetic kidney disease (DKD), expressed either as albuminuria, low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) or both, and sexual dysfunction (SD), are common complications among type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients. This study aims to assess whether an association exists between DKD and SD, erectile dysfunction (ED) or female sexual dysfunction (FSD) in a T2DM population. : A cross-sectional study was designed and conducted among T2DM patients. The presence of SD was assessed using the International Index of Erectile Function and the Female Sexual Function Index questionnaires for males and females, respectively, and patients were evaluated for DKD. : Overall, 80 patients, 50 males and 30 females, agreed to participate. Sexual dysfunction was present in 80% of the study population. Among the participants, 45% had DKD, 38.5% had albuminuria and/or proteinuria and 24.1% had an eGFR below 60 mL/min/1.73 m. The eGFR was associated with SD, ED and FSD. Moreover, SD and ED were proven as significant determinants for lower eGFR values in multiple linear regression analyses. DKD was associated with lower lubrication scores and eGFR was associated with lower desire, arousal, lubrication and total scores; however, the multivariate linear regression analyses showed no significant associations between them. Older age resulted in significantly lower arousal, lubrication, orgasm and total FSFI scores. : SD is commonly encountered in older T2DM patients and DKD affects almost half of them. The eGFR has been significantly associated with SD, ED and FSD, while SD and ED were proven to be significant determinants for the eGFR levels.