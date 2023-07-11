The Burden of Low Back Pain: A Comprehensive Analysis of Attributable Risk Factors, & Projections to 2050

The following is a summary of “Global, regional, and national burden of low back pain, 1990–2020, its attributable risk factors, and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021,” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychosomatic Research by Kulikova et al.

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) have been associated with various health conditions, including depression. The existing literature presents conflicting findings concerning the correlation between n-3 PUFA concentrations and depression. Additionally, studies that rely on self-reported dietary intake of n-3 PUFA may not accurately represent in vivo levels.

This study conducted a cross-sectional analysis to investigate the correlation between erythrocyte levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and depressive symptoms, as measured by the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D). The analysis accounted for health-related factors and the use of omega-3 supplements in a sample of 16,398 adults who underwent preventative medical examinations at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas, between April 6, 2009, and September 1, 2020. The study employed a three-stage hierarchical linear regression approach to investigate the model’s impact of EPA and DHA levels on CES-D, both before and after, including cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP).

The study findings indicate a significant association between the level of DHA and CES-D scores, while no significant association was observed between EPA level and CES-D scores. The consumption of omega-3 supplements exhibited a negative correlation with CES-D scores, even after controlling for CRF. Conversely, the association between hs-CRP and CES-D scores was not statistically significant. The results of this study indicate a significant association between levels of DHA and the severity of symptoms of depression. The utilization of Omega-3 PUFA supplements was linked to reduced CES-D scores while regulating EPA and DHA levels.

The results of this cross-sectional investigation indicate that depressive symptom severity may be linked to lifestyle and other contextual factors unrelated to EPA and DHA levels. The assessment of health-related mediators concerning these associations necessitates the implementation of longitudinal studies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399923000363