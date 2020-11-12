The development of treatment and preventive measures of neurological disorders is possible only if accurate estimates on incidence, prevalence, mortality, and disability are known. State-level estimates of neurological disorders in the US are not present. This study aims to determine the burden estimates of major neurological disorders.

This systematic analysis comprises data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2017 study. The researchers analyzed data on the incidence, mortality, prevalence, and disability-adjusted life years of major neurological disorders. 12 of these major disorders included Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, motor neuron disease, migraine, multiple sclerosis, cancers, meningitis, encephalitis, tetanus, tension-type headache, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injuries. The primary outcome of the study was actual numbers calculated by age-standardized rates.

The results suggested that stroke (3.58), Alzheimer’s disease (2.55), and migraine (2.40) were the most burdensome neurological disorders in the US. It was also found that the burden of all neurological disorders increased from 1990 to 2017. The only exceptions to this trend were traumatic brain injury incidence, spinal cord injury prevalence, spinal cord injury prevalence, and deaths.

The research concluded that there was a substantial burden of neurological disorders in the US, with the burden being the most significant for stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and migraine.

Ref: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaneurology/fullarticle/2772579?resultClick=1