The C-terminal proline-rich repeats of Enteropathogenic E. coli effector EspF are sufficient for the depletion of tight junction membrane proteins and interactions with early and recycling endosomes.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Imran Ansari,Anupam Mandal,Kritika Kansal,Pangertoshi Walling,Sumbul Khan,Saima Aijaz

  • Imran Ansari

    Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, 110067, India.

    Anupam Mandal

    Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, 110067, India.

    Kritika Kansal

    Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, 110067, India.

    Pangertoshi Walling

    Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, 110067, India.

    Sumbul Khan

    Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, 110067, India.

    Saima Aijaz

    Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, 110067, India. s_aijaz@mail.jnu.ac.in.

