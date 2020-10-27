There has been an increase in the challenges which are being faced by the people and especially the medical industry these days, the people are provided with the worst of the possibility to assure that they will alive in the year 2020. This is because of the reason that the deadly virus in the first place is not at all curable. Secondly, there have been so many similarities in the disease of the novel coronavirus and other existing diseases like thrombotic microangiopathy. There is a causal relationship between the symptoms produced by the people in the best possible manner. This is also because of the fact that the drug which is used to cure both of the diseases is also very similar. Therefore, there are two different types of drug-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy. Therefore, they are on two main types of immune and toxic dosed. Both of them are said to have an equal effect on the fact that they are in the best possible manner suitable to cure the needs. However, this is causing a huge amount of confusion to the industry and hence, it is expected that there will be research to clarify this point.

Ref art: https://www.annalsthoracicsurgery.org/article/S0003-4975(20)31732-X/pdf