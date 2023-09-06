The Combined Impact of Mild Inflammation and Depression on Mortality in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients

The following is a summary of “Combined influence of depression and low-grade inflammation on mortality in peritoneal dialysis patients,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Zhang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study investigating the unclear link between depression and systemic inflammation as mortality risk factors.

They studied patients on continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) from July 01, 2015, to December 31, 2019, and tracked them till December 31, 2020. Based on depression (PHQ-9 score ≥ 5) and low-grade inflammation (hs-CRP level ≥ 3 mg/L), patients were sorted into 4 groups (G1: without depression, nor inflammation; G2: with depression, without inflammation; G3: with inflammation, without depression; G4: with both depression and inflammation). Employing Kaplan–Meier and multivariable Cox proportional analysis, they assessed how combined depression and systemic inflammation affected mortality in this cohort.

The results showed a mean follow-up of 36.3 ± 14.8 months, with 73 deaths among 358 participants. In comparison, G1, G2, and G3 exhibited 137% (hazard ratio (HR): 2.37, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.06—5.23, P= 0.035) and 140% (HR: 2.40, 95% CI: 1.01—5.69, P= 0.048) higher mortality risks. G4 (depression and inflammation) had the highest all-cause mortality risk, with a 276% increase (HR: 3.76, 95% CI: 1.73—8.15, P= 0.001).

They concluded that the interaction of depression and inflammation is linked to all-cause mortality in peritoneal dialysis patients, warranting additional investigation into their relationship and impact.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03291-2