SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

The comparison of white-to-white via triple person-times caliper measuring and machine-measuring in V4c implantable collamer lens implantation.

Jun 17, 2024

Experts: Ting-Ting Dan,Tai-Xiang Liu,Zong-Ze Li,Ceng-Peng Liang,Fa-Yuan Li

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ting-Ting Dan

    Department of Ophthalmology, Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

    Guizhou Eye Hospital, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

    Guizhou Provincial Branch of National Eye Disease Clinical Research Center, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

    Special Key Laboratory of Ocular Diseases of Guizhou Province, Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

    Tai-Xiang Liu

    Department of Ophthalmology, Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China. 0852.ltx@163.com.

    Guizhou Eye Hospital, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China. 0852.ltx@163.com.

    Guizhou Provincial Branch of National Eye Disease Clinical Research Center, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China. 0852.ltx@163.com.

    Special Key Laboratory of Ocular Diseases of Guizhou Province, Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China. 0852.ltx@163.com.

    Department of Ophthalmology, The Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University, No. 149 Dalian Road, Huichuan District, Zunyi, 563003, Guizhou Province, China. 0852.ltx@163.com.

    Zong-Ze Li

    Department of Ophthalmology, Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

    Ceng-Peng Liang

    Special Key Laboratory of Ocular Diseases of Guizhou Province, Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

    Fa-Yuan Li

    Special Key Laboratory of Ocular Diseases of Guizhou Province, Zunyi Medical University, Zunyi, 563000, Guizhou Province, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement