The most important consideration which must be kept in mind by the people includes that the management of the cranial chordomas is extremely challenging. This is because of the reason that there are many limitations to the successful implementation of optimal treatment. In order to cure deadly diseases like cancer, the doctors and the medical workers are increasing their reliance on surgery and radiation therapies as a means to treat the deadly disease of cancer. This is the pattern that can be ideally discovered in the town of the United States of America. This is because of this reason that nearly 75 percent of the population considers these methods safe for treating the diseases. This treatment is providing security of life to the people to the maximum possible extent for the sole reason that people who are younger than the age of 40 years are safe and have a less chance of dying due to this deadly disease.

