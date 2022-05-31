For a study, researchers sought to determine how the presence of a parent affected the level of a child’s suffering during invasive treatments. The systematic review began in July 2019 and was updated in December 2020 to include the most recent research published during the publication process by scanning English-language papers. Scopus, Pubmed, Cochrane, Science Direct, and MedLine databases were scanned. The scanning included the terms “parental presence,” “family presence,” “parent involvement,” “invasive procedures,” “venipuncture,” “painful operations,” “kid,” “children,” and “pediatric.” The study and report were prepared using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses methodology. The systematic review was built using the patient, intervention, comparison, and outcomes (PICOS) technique. A total of 248 articles were found, with the entire texts of 18 of them being considered eligible. About 6 studies, including 730 children aged 0 to 12 years, were included in the analysis after the publications omitted by the full-text search were deleted. In 4 studies, having a parent with the child throughout the invasive operation greatly reduced pain, but in 2 studies, there was no statistically significant difference in the children’s pain levels. The presence of parents and parental participation during invasive procedures significantly lowered the pain levels of the youngsters. It was advised that further randomized controlled trials be conducted because the number of studies with a high level of evidence about the influence of family participation on pain level was low.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1524904222001011