SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

The effect of reappraisal on the emotional regulation of shame in young adults with ASD and typical peers.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Meyrav Gaziel-Guttman,David Anaki,Nira Mashal

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Meyrav Gaziel-Guttman

    School of Education, Bar-Ilan University, 5290002, Ramat-Gan, Israel.

    David Anaki

    Department of Psychology, Bar-Ilan University, 5290002, Ramat-Gan, Israel. david.anaki@biu.ac.il.

    Nira Mashal

    School of Education, Bar-Ilan University, 5290002, Ramat-Gan, Israel.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt