SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on the distribution of fat tissue and skinfold thickness in adolescents from Kraków (Poland).

Aug 12, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Paulina Artymiak

    Department of Anthropology, Faculty of Physical Education and Sport, University of Physical Education, Kraków, Poland.

    Magdalena Żegleń

    Pain Research Group, Institute of Psychology, Jagiellonian University, Kraków, Poland.

    Łukasz Kryst

    Department of Anthropology, Faculty of Physical Education and Sport, University of Physical Education, Kraków, Poland.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt