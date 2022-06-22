For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the efficacy of epidural dexamethasone and bupivacaine in lumbar disc herniation surgery. In a triple-blind randomized clinical trial study, 42 cases were evaluated. Permuted block randomization was used to divide patients into intervention and control groups. The patient’s condition was evaluated using the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) at 3, 6, 12, and 24 hours after surgery, as well as 1, 3, and 6 months later. In addition, at 1 and 6 months after surgery, the patient’s disability was assessed using the Oswestry disability index (ODI). Age (44.0 ±12.4, P=0.4) and hospitalization duration (1.9 ±0.3 days, P=0.02) were statistically significant differences between the 2 groups among the 42 evaluated cases. Before surgery, the severity of low back pain was 2.9± 1.9 (P=0.74), and 3 hours later, it was 4.9 ±1.9 in the control group and 2.8±1.3 in the intervention group (P=0.03), with a statistically significant difference between the 2 groups. Furthermore, the repeated measure test revealed no significant difference between the 2 groups. Before surgery, the ODI value was 31.7± 8.3 (P=0.77), 5.2±2.4 (P=0.9) one month later, and 4.5 ±1.8 (P=0.6) 6 months later, with no statistically significant difference between the 2 groups. Although the difference between the two groups was not statistically significant, dexamethasone and bupivacaine could be effective in post-operative pain control.

Source:journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2022/05000/Efficacy_of_intraoperative_epidural_dexamethasone.36.aspx