The people who are diagnosed with the deadly disease of cancer are usually advised by the doctors to undergo radiotherapy. However, such a decision should not be used as a straitjacket formula for treating every type of patient. These considerations must be kept in kind before going ahead with any sort of treatment. This care should be taken because of the different tissue complications and long-term tumor control consequences which may surface in different people, differently. Therefore, there has been a reluctance to offer re-irradiation until and unless there is a provision of the palliative setting for symptom control. No wonder, the efficiency of radiotherapy has increased in recent years, however, there still remains a risk of its ill-effects on the various parts and organs of the body which include the kidney, brain, liver, and stomach. Therefore, the last decision of making the patient undergo the process of re-radiation, the doctors must conduct an in-depth study concerning the medical condition and the tissue tolerance power of the patient. These factors play an important role in deciding the effects of the treatment on the patients and their health. This cannot be used as a straitjacket formula and has to be evaluated using the facts and circumstances of each case.

Ref art: https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/full/10.1164/rccm.202001-0193LE