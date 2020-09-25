Nails are part of the skin, and psoriasis can affect their very roots. The dermatologists typically observe signs like pitting, dents, holes, and white spots. A protein (cytokine) called interleukin-17A aggravates the condition by causing inflammation. This effect can get neutralized by a fully human monoclonal antibody called Secukinumab. This study reports the long-term efficacy and safety of this antibody. This study evaluates its long-term (2.5 years.) potency in treating nail psoriasis.

The researchers used a multi-center, Phase 3b study called TRANSFIGURE on 198 patients. It is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, randomized test. The subjects had moderate to severe psoriasis in the nails, and they received Secukinumab doses of 150 mg and 300 mg.

Nail Psoriasis Severity Index (NAPSI) reached the first endpoint of week 16. Secukinumab proved more efficient than the placebo. Its long-term nail clearance benefits sustained over 2.5 years. The NAPSI improvements of 300 mg and 150 mg doses were -73.3% and -63.6%. After 2.5 years, psoriatic arthritis reduced significantly. The total mean assessments for 300 mg and 150 mg doses were -52.4% and -18.1%. Also, 70.2% and 70.9% of patients achieved a weighted benefit. The patient questionnaires after 2.5 years of treatment also reported a reduction in pain and discomfort.

Secukinumab improved nail psoriasis patients’ Quality of Life (QoL). Its efficacy after 2.5 years is clinically explicit by the study. However, there was no observation of new safety findings.

