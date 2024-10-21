The effects of nutrition on mesenteric oxygenation among neonates with neonatal encephalopathy: a randomized clinical trial.

We aimed to evaluate the effects of minimal enteral nutrition (MEN) on mesenteric blood flow and oxygenation with Doppler USG and Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) during therapeutic hypothermia (TH) in babies with HIE.

This prospective, randomized-controlled study was composed of infants receiving MEN (study group, n = 30) and infants who were not fed (control group, n = 30) during hypothermia. Infants were monitored continuously with NIRS and mesenteric blood flow velocities were measured with Doppler USG before and after feeding.

The mean gestational age and birth weight for the study and control group were 38.73 ± 1.5-39.09 ± 1.02 weeks and 3076 ± 280.4-3295 ± 391 grams, respectively. Time to reach full enteral nutrition and hospital stay were significantly shorter in the study group (p = 0.049, p = 0.016). Infants in the study group experienced less feeding intolerance (p = 0.006). No infant developed necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in both groups. No difference was determined in pre- and post-feeding cerebral rSO measurements during TH and normothermia. Mesenteric rSO, CSOR, and mesenteric blood flow measurements in the study group during normothermia were significantly increased, respectively (p = 0.03, p < 0.01, p < 0.01).

In our study, we observed that MEN during TH does not lead to a significant change in cerebral and mesenteric oxygenation. Although we did not observe an increase in blood flow and oxygenation, the absence of NEC and a lower incidence of feeding intolerance in the study group may suggest that feeding during TH is safe and feasible.

MEN during TH treatment does not lead to a significant change in cerebral and mesenteric oxygenation. This is the first study evaluating the effects of MEN on mesenteric oxygenation and blood flow velocities in infants with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy during TH with Doppler USG and NIRS, concomitantly. MEN during TH may be safe and feasible.

© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to the International Pediatric Research Foundation, Inc.

