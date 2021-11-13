Twice-yearly dosing with inclisiran (after the initial and 3-month doses) provided effective and sustained lipid lowering in patients, irrespective of their baseline BMI, and was generally well tolerated, according to a study. In post hoc analysis from ORION-9, ORION-10, and ORION-11, eligible patients were randomized 1:1 to receive 300 mg Inclisiran sodium or placebo at baseline, Day 90, and 6-monthly thereafter. Analyses were stratified by baseline BMI: <25, 25-<30, 30-<35 or ≥35 kg/m2. Percentage change in atherogenic lipids from baseline to Day 510 was evaluated. Researchers found that baseline demographic and clinical characteristics, including atherogenic lipid levels, were mostly balanced between the treatment arms and across the BMI strata. Percentage change in atherogenic lipids from baseline to Day 510 was significantly greater with Inclisiran versus placebo within each BMI stratum. Results demonstrated that twice-yearly dosing with inclisiran (after the initial and 3-month doses) provided effective and sustained lipid lowering in patients, irrespective of their baseline BMI, and was generally well tolerated.

