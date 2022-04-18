In this systematic review, we focused on epidemiology and population-based studies to identify recent realworld data of women with lower urinary tract symptoms. The PubMed, Scopus, and Cochrane databases were used for the literature search using the following keywords: epidemiology, population-based studies, women, female, lower urinary tract symptoms, and urinary incontinence. A total of 20 articles in the English language were found to be eligible for this review. The prevalence of LUTS in women was 11.8%-88.5%. The prevalence of storage symptoms was 23.6%-79%, voiding symptoms was 1.8%-51%, and post-micturition symptoms was 0.3%-46%. The prevalence of voiding and storage symptoms was 8.3%-26.6% and the prevalence of combined voiding, storage, and post-micturition symptoms was 6.6%-19.2%. Any incontinence was observed in 5.8%-45.8% of women. The majority of patients suffered from stress urinary incontinence with 1.9%-31.8%. The prevalence of urgency urinary incontinence and mixed-type urinary incontinence was 0.7%-24.4% and 2.1%-12%, respectively. Increased age, marital and work status, comorbidities, alcohol consumption, higher parity, vaginal delivery, instrumental delivery, prolonged labor, laceration, and postmenopausal status were found to be risk factors for lower urinary tract symptoms. The prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms in women is increasing, especially with age. Since the worldwide prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms remains unknown, multi-continental studies, especially in the developing world, with less heterogeneity and more standardized definitions, are needed to better evaluate real-world data in women with lower urinary tract symptoms.