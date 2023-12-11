The Financial Relationship Between the Medical Industry and Residency Leadership in OB/GYN and Urology.

Industry payments to physicians exceed millions of dollars. Payments can influence physicians’ practices and potentially impact trainees. To examine the magnitude of industry payments to obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and urology residency directors and department chairs in the United States. For this retrospective cross-sectional study, program directors and department chairs of OB/GYN and urology residency programs were identified in December 2021. Nonresearch payments between August 1, 2013, and December 31, 2020, from drug or device manufacturers to program directors and department chairs of OB/GYN and urology residency programs were compiled from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Open Payments Database. Statistical analysis was conducted using the Kruskal-Wallis test and a linear mixed-effects model. A total of 19 903 payments, totaling $6,041,585, were provided to 396 physicians, with a median of $232.62 per physician over the 6 years analyzed. Urologists received more payments and higher amounts per payment than OB/GYNs (7820 vs 12 083, <.01; $1,689,519.48 vs $4,352,066.40, <.01). Department chairs received more payments per year than program directors (8 vs 4, <.01). There were also geographic differences, with higher payments in the Northeast US region ($131.10 more, <.01). Based on the linear mixed-effects model, 3 variables predicted the magnitude of industry payments received: physician age, number of years in leadership position, and geographic location. Urologists and OB/GYN US residency program directors and department chairs received considerable nonresearch industry payments from 2013 to 2020.

Author admin