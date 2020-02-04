Fast-track worldwide reperfusion programs improve outcomes in ST-elevation myocardial infarction and stroke. Similar programs called Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) focus on submassive and massive pulmonary embolism (PE) excluding deep venous thrombosis (DVT).

PREVENTION-team (Hospital Zambrano Hellion Venous Thromboembolism [VTE] Rapid Response).

Fast-track stratification, diagnostics, and treatment (60-90 min) to improve proximal DVT and submassive and massive PE patients care.

Increase diagnosis rate of low-risk PE and distal DVT; exploration of cause; long-term anticoagulation; identify high-risk profile for chronic complications; community-based support groups and patient education to extend the concept of the thrombosis-free hospital to thrombosis-free home.

The team includes cardiologists, vascular medicine, angiologist, echocardiographer, cardiovascular imaging, and interventional cardiologists. The team will be accessible 24 h a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and base on previous national experience. The cardiology fellow on call will be responsible for activation and evaluation. We will design several tools to accelerate these processes. Risk stratification and therapeutic approach will be based on clinical presentation, echocardiogram, and biomarkers findings. According to PERT stratification based on resources and medical specialties, Hospital Zambrano Hellion has level 1 PERT. PREVENTION-team links physicians with different expertise, provide fast, efficient, and time-saving treatment, potentially saving lives and reducing bleeding and -chronic complications in VTE patients. Finally, establishing a network in our hospital and health system to improve VTE patients care. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first rapid response team focused on VTE in Mexico.

