The Covid disease 2019 (COVID‐19) is brought about by extreme intense respiratory disorder coronavirus‐2 (SARS‐CoV‐2),1 another human Covid (hCoV) strain. The neuroinvasive capability of SARS‐CoV‐22 and ongoing examination connecting progressed age and neurological sickness to COVID‐19 severity3 raise worries for patients with Parkinson’s infection (PD), who give off an impression of being especially powerless to more regrettable results from COVID‐19.4

Utilizing a blend of openly accessible and in‐house RNA sequencing (RNAseq) information, we looked at the wealth of the SARS‐CoV‐2 passage factors angiotensin I changing over catalyst 2 (ACE2) and transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2) between PD case and control entire blood (WB), frontal cortex (FC), and substantia nigra (SN) tissues. Also, like others,5 we extended our examination to incorporate other hCoV section factors, including aminopeptidase N (ANPEP, HCoV‐229E), dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4, MERS‐CoV), and glutamyl aminopeptidase (ENPEP),6 all of which have been talked about as potential SARS‐CoV‐2 corecepetors.6 We theorized that the declaration of hCoV receptor qualities in patients with PD varies from that of solid people, conceivably clarifying the connections among COVID‐19 and demolished results in PD. Hence we conclude that with the accordance of accessible information, ACE2 was imperceptible in WB in all companions. No articulation was seen in SN tissue in PD cases or control subjects.

Reference link- https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mds.28354