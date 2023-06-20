The following is a summary of “Catabolism highly influences ICU-acquired hypernatremia in a mainly trauma and surgical cohort,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Critical Care by Rugg, et al.

To investigate the factors that lead to hypernatremia in intensive care unit patients. In this single-center retrospective analysis, 994 patients were evaluated for hypernatremia that developed in the intensive care unit. Early hypernatremic patients (n = 87; only before ICU-day 4), extended hypernatremic patients (n = 169; before and after ICU-day 4), and late hypernatremic patients (n = 121) were compared to non-hypernatremic patients (n = 617). The eGFR, UCR, Urea to Creatinine Ratio, Urea to Total Urine Osmolality, and Urine Sodium Fraction Trends were compared. Both the causes of hypernatremia and the causes of death were identified.

ICU-acquired hypernatremia affected 38% (n = 377) of patients. Reduced eGFRs and urine sodium but elevated UCR and percentages of urea in urine osmolality were seen in the protracted and late groups. All groups were more likely to develop hypernatremia if their eGFR was low, but those with persistent and late hypernatremia also faced greater disease severity and catabolism.

The development of hypernatremia was not a significant risk factor for mortality; however, advanced age, SAPS-III, and catabolic symptoms were. Increased protein metabolism is strongly linked to hypernatremia that develops late or persists for a long time. ICU-acquired hypernatremia is caused by a combination of factors, including increased catabolism, the severity of the underlying disease, and a decline in renal function.

