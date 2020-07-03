There’s no denying the significant impact the COVID-19 pandemic has made on medicine. “We’re practically developing new protocols every day,” says PW Editor-in-Chief Linda Girgis, MD. “We now are conducting many visits by telemedicine to limit contact between people and sterilize every surface of the office—for those patients who do come in— like we’ve never done before.” To get a better sense of the impact, we conducted a survey of our physician eNewsletter recipients, during the latter half of 2020. Among the approximately 1,500 recipients representing 15 specialties, we found striking, but understandable, differences by specialty in response to two key questions that reveal and overall trend.