The Impact of Research Evidence on the Utilization of CPRs in Primary Care

The following is a summary of “Influence of Research Evidence on the use of Cardiovascular Clinical Prediction Rules in Primary Care: An Exploratory Qualitative Interview Study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Primary Care by Ban et al.

Cardiovascular clinical prediction rules (CPRs) are widely used in primary care to collect research evidence. Despite CPRs’ prevalent use, there’s a notable gap in how research evidence affects the actual utilization of CPRs. In this retrospective study, researchers aimed to investigate how primary care clinicians’ perceptions of and experiences with research affect their utilization of CPRs.



Researchers used thematic analysis to carry out a qualitative interview study. They ensured a broader range of perspectives with the group by employing purposeful sampling. They gathered data through semi-structured online interviews and performed inductive thematic analysis to identify shared patterns and variations within the themes.



Of the 29 primary care clinicians who finished the questionnaire, 15 participated in the interview phase. They identified two themes, “Seek and judge” and “Be acquainted and assume,” to check how clinicians’ perceptions and experiences with cardiovascular CPR research affect their decision-making regarding CPRs rules. In cases where clinicians were well-versed in, trusted, and confident about using research evidence, they sought and assessed it actively. This, in turn, influences their choices regarding the utilization of cardiovascular CPRs. However, clinicians who lack familiarity with, distrust, or struggle to use research evidence might acquire a passive familiarity with the evidence but refrain from forming their own judgment based on it. Therefore, these clinicians may not entirely depend on research evidence when deciding whether to use cardiovascular CPRs.



The study suggested that promoting evidence-based decisions should address their issues with research evidence utilization and consider factors beyond knowledge and skills while emphasizing the importance of high-quality evidence for cardiovascular CPRs.



Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02155-w