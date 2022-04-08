Patients with renal failure who require KRT are at significant risk of complications and mortality after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and varied antibody responses to vaccination have been recorded. For a study, researchers examined how the COVID-19 vaccine affected the incidence of infection, hospitalization, and mortality from COVID-19 infection. An observational data linkage cohort research was used in the investigation. Multiple healthcare databases were connected to determine all SARS-CoV-2 testing, vaccination, hospitalization, and death data for all patients treated with KRT from the start of the pandemic to the end of the epidemic during a 20-month period. There were descriptive statistics, survival analyses, and vaccination efficacy calculations.

By September 19, 2021, 93% (n=5281) of the established KRT population had received two doses of an authorized SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. There were 814 instances of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the research period (15.1% of the KRT population). Vaccine efficacy against infection and hospitalization was 33% (95% CI, 0 to 52) and 38% (95% CI, 0 to 57), respectively. 9.2% of completely vaccinated people died within 28 days of a SARS-CoV-2–positive PCR test (7% patients on dialysis and 10% kidney transplant recipients). It contrasted to 0.1% of the vaccinated general population being hospitalized or dying as a result of COVID-19 over that time period.

The findings showed that a two-dose main vaccination course had a modest effect on COVID-19 infection and related consequences in patients with KRT. Adjunctive interventions were urgently needed in the group to lower the incidence of COVID-19 infection and related consequences.

