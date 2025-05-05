SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


The influence of socioeconomic position on patient-reported outcome measures following hip fractures – a register-based observational study on 35,206 patients from the Norwegian hip fracture register 2014-2018.

May 05, 2025

Cato Kjaervik,Jan-Erik Gjertsen,Eva Stensland,Jan Abel Olsen,Christer Kjaervik,Odd Soereide



  • Cato Kjaervik

    Department of Surgery, Nordland Hospital Trust, Vesteraalen Hospital, Ivar Bergsmos gt 3, Stokmarknes, 8450, Norway. ckj006@uit.no.

    Department of Clincal Medicine, UiT, The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, 9012, Norway. ckj006@uit.no.

    Jan-Erik Gjertsen

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Norwegian Hip Fracture Register, Haukeland University Hospital, Bergen, 5009, Norway.

    Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Bergen, Bergen, 5007, Norway.

    Eva Stensland

    Department of Community Medicine, UiT, The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, 9012, Norway.

    Centre for Clinical Documentation and Evaluation (SKDE), Northern Norway Regional Health Authority, Tromsø, 9012, Norway.

    Jan Abel Olsen

    Department of Community Medicine, UiT, The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, 9012, Norway.

    Christer Kjaervik

    Department of Surgery, Nordland Hospital Trust, Vesteraalen Hospital, Ivar Bergsmos gt 3, Stokmarknes, 8450, Norway.

    Odd Soereide

    Centre for Clinical Documentation and Evaluation (SKDE), Northern Norway Regional Health Authority, Tromsø, 9012, Norway.

