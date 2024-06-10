The landscape of programmed cell death-related lncRNAs in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

This study delivers a thorough analysis of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in regulating programmed cell death (PCD), vital for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). We propose a new framework PCDLnc, and identified 20 significant lncRNAs, including HEIH, SNHG15, and SNHG5, associated with PCD gene sets, which were known for roles in proliferation and apoptosis in neurodegenerative diseases. By using GREAT software, we identified regulatory functions of top lncRNAs in different neurodegenerative diseases. Moreover, lncRNAs cis-regulated mRNAs linked to neurodegeneration, including JAK2, AKT1, EGFR, CDC42, SNCA, and ADIPOQ, highlighting their therapeutic potential in neurodegenerative diseases. A further exploration into the differential expression of mRNA identified by PCDLnc revealed a role in apoptosis, ferroptosis and autophagy. Additionally, protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis exposed abnormal interactions among key genes, despite their consistent expression levels between disease and normal samples. The randomforest model effectively distinguished between disease samples, indicating a high level of accuracy. Shared gene subsets in AD and PD might serve as potential biomarkers, along with disease-specific gene sets. Besides, we also found the strong relationship between AD and immune infiltration. This research highlights the role of lncRNAs and their associated genes in PCD in neurodegenerative diseases, offering potential therapeutic targets and diagnostic markers for future study and clinical application.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

Author admin