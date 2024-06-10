SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


The landscape of programmed cell death-related lncRNAs in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Jun 10, 2024

  • Ning Zhao

    College of Computer and Control Engineering, Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Junyi Wang

    College of Computer and Control Engineering, Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Shan Huang

    The Second Affiliated Hospital, Harbin Medical University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Jingyu Zhang

    The Fourth Affiliated Hospital, Harbin Medical University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Jin Bao

    College of Computer and Control Engineering, Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Haisen Ni

    College of Computer and Control Engineering, Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Xinhang Gao

    College of Computer and Control Engineering, Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

    Chunlong Zhang

    College of Computer and Control Engineering, Northeast Forestry University, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China. zhangcl@nefu.edu.cn.

