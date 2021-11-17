In health, the human respiratory microbiota exhibits interpersonal variances due to distinct anatomic and physiological traits, individual immune response, and environmental variables, among other reasons. The stable, but most likely temporary, lung microbiota is formed by continual microaspiration of oropharyngeal secretions, which are then exposed to clearance processes in the lower respiratory tract. Exacerbations of chronic pulmonary disorders result in a positive feedback cycle of inflammation and dysbiosis, which frequently results in a decrease in lung microbial diversity. The entry of a respiratory pathogen into the lower respiratory tract generates an inflammatory response that causes an imbalance in the stable microbiota in acute respiratory illnesses. The findings of research on the human respiratory microbiome are sometimes contentious, and additional longitudinal studies are required to examine trends in the makeup of the bacterial respiratory population. The development of uniform methodological methods, from sample collection through primer selection and sequence analysis processing, will facilitate the comparison of results from various investigations.

However, many concerns remain unanswered, such as whether an altered microbial community is the cause or result of a respiratory illness, how adaptive immunity affects microbiota composition and vice versa, and what environmental variables may influence the respiratory microbiome. Another unresolved problem is the impact of nonbacterial microorganisms such as fungi or viruses in the makeup of the microbiome in health and illness. The characterization of the whole genomic content, as well as the functional study of all the genes present in a respiratory material, will help us better understand the links between microbiome and illness.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/clinpulm/Abstract/2018/07000/The_Lung_Microbiome_in_Health_and_Respiratory.3.aspx