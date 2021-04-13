Each year there were about 80 million women who experienced an unintended pregnancy around the globe. In Ethiopia, around one-third of women have experiences of unintended pregnancy. However, Researchers did not determine the magnitude of unintended pregnancy in the study area. Hence the study aimed to assess the importance and associated factors of unintended pregnancy among pregnant women.

The institutional-based cross-sectional study design was employed among 345 participants. Researchers did a descriptive analysis to see the frequency, percentage, mean and standard deviation. The adjusted odds ratio was computed at a 95% confidence level to determine the independent variable’s effect on the outcome variable. Variable at value < 0.05 was declared as a statistically significant variable.

Unintended pregnancy among those who had information about family planning was about 70% less likely to report unintended pregnancy than their counterparties. Researchers found marital status, occupational status, visited by health extension workers, having information about family planning, discussing with their partners about contraceptives the significant factors of unintended pregnancy. Thus, the district health office, Tigray regional health office, and other stakeholders should improve family planning accessibility, awareness, and utilization to overcome the problem.

Reference: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jp/2019/1694808/