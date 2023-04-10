The following is a summary of the “Middle Rectal Artery: Revisited Anatomy and Surgical Implications of a Neglected Blood Vessel,” published in the March 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Heinze, et al.

The surgical management of the middle rectal artery was aided by dissection, visualization, morphometry, and 3-dimensional reconstruction. In addition, methods such as macroscopy, histology, morphometry, and computer modeling are employed. Institutional surgical anatomy lab at the university level. Formalin-fixed hemipelvis specimens (n=37) from human body donors are used in this investigation (age, 67–97 y). Photo recording of the artery’s beginning, course, diameter, and branching pattern; immunolabeling of lymphatics; and a reconstructed 3D model of the middle rectal artery are the primary indicators of success.

The internal pudendal artery (45.5%), the inferior gluteal artery (22.7%), the gluteal-pudendal trunk (22.7%), or a trifurcation (9.1%) all gave off branches that connected to the middle rectal artery, which was present in 71.4% of body donors (21.4% bilateral, 50% unilateral). From the ventral (35.7%), lateral (42.9%), and dorsolateral (21.4%), the mesorectum received one to three branches ranging in diameter from 0.5 to 3.5 mm. Further branches (81.8%) were sent off from the main rectal artery, accompanied by podoplanin-immunoreactive lymphatic vessels.

After being reconstructed in three dimensions, the intricate path of the middle rectal artery from the pelvic sidewall through the pelvic nerve plexus and parietal pelvic fascia into the mesorectum became clear. Results obtained from body donors may be affected by factors such as aging and fixation. The middle rectal artery was found to have an unusually high frequency, interesting topographic anatomy in three dimensions, and close to the autonomic pelvic nerves. These characteristics affect how this blood artery is treated after surgery. This information provides morphological support for the theory that rectal cancer can spread via the lymphatic system laterally and justification for doing a lateral lymph node dissection while sparing nearby nerves.

