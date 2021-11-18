This study states that the Ultrasonography is increasingly being used in the practice of nephrology, whether it is for diagnosis or management of acute or chronic kidney dysfunction, until progression to end-stage kidney disease, including preoperative assessment, access placement, and diagnosis and management of dysfunctional hemodialysis access. Point-of-care ultrasounds are also being used by nephrologists to help manage volume status, especially in patients admitted to the intensive care units, and more recently, for guiding fluid removal in the outpatient dialysis units. Fundamental knowledge of sonography has become invaluable to the nephrologist, and performance and interpretation of ultrasound has now become an essential tool for practicing nephrologists to provide patient-centered care, maximize efficiency, and minimize fragmentation of care. This review will address the growing role of ultrasonography in the management of a patient with CKD from the point of initial contact with the nephrologist throughout the spectrum of kidney disease and its consequences.

Reference link-https://www.ackdjournal.org/article/S1548-5595(20)30047-1/fulltext