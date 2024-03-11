SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


The paradigm change from reactive medical services to 3PM in ischemic stroke: a holistic approach utilising tear fluid multi-omics, mitochondria as a vital biosensor and AI-based multi-professional data interpretation.

Mar 11, 2024

  • Olga Golubnitschaja

    Predictive, Preventive and Personalised (3P) Medicine, Department of Radiation Oncology, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, 53127 Bonn, Germany.

    Jiri Polivka

    Department of Histology and Embryology, Faculty of Medicine in Plzen, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic.

    Biomedical Centre, Faculty of Medicine in Plzen, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic.

    Pavel Potuznik

    Department of Neurology, University Hospital Plzen and Faculty of Medicine in Plzen, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic.

    Martin Pesta

    Department of Biology, Faculty of Medicine in Plzen, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic.

    Ivana Stetkarova

    Department of Neurology, University Hospital Kralovske Vinohrady, Third Faculty of Medicine, Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic.

    Alena Mazurakova

    Department of Anatomy, Jessenius Faculty of Medicine, Comenius University in Bratislava, Martin, Slovakia.

    Lenka Lackova

    Department of Histology and Embryology, Jessenius Faculty of Medicine, Comenius University in Bratislava, Martin, Slovakia.

    Peter Kubatka

    Department of Histology and Embryology, Jessenius Faculty of Medicine, Comenius University in Bratislava, Martin, Slovakia.

    Martina Kropp

    Experimental Ophthalmology, University of Geneva, 1205 Geneva, Switzerland.

    Ophthalmology Department, University Hospitals of Geneva, 1205 Geneva, Switzerland.

    Gabriele Thumann

    Experimental Ophthalmology, University of Geneva, 1205 Geneva, Switzerland.

    Ophthalmology Department, University Hospitals of Geneva, 1205 Geneva, Switzerland.

    Carl Erb

    Private Institute of Applied Ophthalmology, Berlin, Germany.

    Holger Fröhlich

    Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Group, Fraunhofer SCAI, Sankt Augustin, Germany.

    Bonn-Aachen International Center for IT (B-It), University of Bonn, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

    Wei Wang

    Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia.

    Beijing Municipal Key Laboratory of Clinical Epidemiology, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China.

    Babak Baban

    The Dental College of Georgia, Departments of Neurology and Surgery, The Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Augusta, USA.

    Marko Kapalla

    Negentropic Systems, Ružomberok, Slovakia.

    PPPM Centre, s.r.o., Ruzomberok, Slovakia.

    Niva Shapira

    Department of Nutrition, School of Health Sciences, Ashkelon Academic College, Ashkelon, Israel.

    Kneginja Richter

    CuraMed Tagesklinik Nürnberg GmbH, Nuremberg, Germany.

    Technische Hochschule Nürnberg GSO, Nuremberg, Germany.

    University Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Paracelsus Medical University, Nuremberg, Germany.

    Alexander Karabatsiakis

    Department of Psychology, Clinical Psychology II, University of Innsbruck, Innsbruck, Austria.

    Ivica Smokovski

    University Clinic of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders Skopje, University Goce Delcev, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Stip, North Macedonia.

    Leonard Christopher Schmeel

    Department of Radiation Oncology, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, 53127 Bonn, Germany.

    Eleni Gkika

    Department of Radiation Oncology, University Hospital Bonn, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, 53127 Bonn, Germany.

    Friedemann Paul

    Charité University Medicine Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

    Paolo Parini

    Cardio Metabolic Unit, Department of Medicine Huddinge, and Department of Laboratory Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, and Medicine Unit of Endocrinology, Theme Inflammation and Ageing, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden.

