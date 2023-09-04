The prevalence and correlates of suicidal ideation in Chinese psychiatric patients during the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

People with mental disorders have increased risk of psychological distress during COVID-19. However, there is limited research comprehensively examining factors associated with suicidal ideation, the strongest predictor of suicidal behavior, among psychiatric patients amidst pandemic. We investigated prevalence and correlates of suicidal ideation in 407 Chinese psychiatric outpatients (diagnosed with mood, anxiety or schizophrenia-spectrum disorders) aged 18-64 years during the peak of fifth COVID-19 wave in Hong Kong between 28 March and 8 April, 2022, based on a comprehensive array of variables encompassing socio-demographics, illness profile, psychopathological symptoms, psychological measures and pandemic-related factors. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine correlates of suicidal ideation. Results showed that 128 (31.4%) participants exhibited suicidal ideation. Univariate analyses revealed that being unemployed or full-time student, more severe depressive, anxiety, PTSD-like, insomnia and psychotic symptoms, higher levels of loneliness, avoidant-coping, greater pandemic-related stress burden and distress by social-distancing measures were related to suicidal ideation. Conversely, participants with higher monthly household-income, better quality-of-life, and greater resilience were less likely to have suicidal ideation. Notably, only depressive symptom severity was retained in final multivariate model as a factor significantly associated with suicidal ideation. Hence, we observed that approximately one-third of Chinese psychiatric patients experienced suicidal ideation during fifth pandemic wave. Our findings underscore the influence of depressive symptoms being above and beyond that of other psychopathological symptoms, psychological and pandemic-related variables on suicidal ideation. Longitudinal research is required to clarify suicidal ideation trajectories and predictors of persistent suicidal ideation across pandemic and post-pandemic periods.Copyright © 2023 Elsevier B.V. and ECNP. All rights reserved.

