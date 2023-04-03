The following is the summary of “What is the prognosis of ANCA-associated glomerulonephritis with immune deposition?” published in the December 2022 issue of Renal failure by Xiao, et al.

This study aimed to investigate the associations between immune complexes (IC) and clinicopathological indicators and explore the renal outcomes of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). Histological and clinical characteristics of patients with antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) showing renal involvement were analyzed in this study. In addition, researchers performed a retrospective study that analyzed the histopathological findings and clinical parameters of 80 renal samples taken from individuals with AAV who had renal involvement.

Renal morphology was divided into 2 categories (with and without IC and complement deposition). Endpoints were death and renal disease that has progressed to its last stage, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). In comparison to patients who did not have IC, patients who had immune deposition had lower complement C3 (0.80 ±0.27 vs. 0.93 ±0.20, P=0.024), more severe hematuria [133 (46–299) vs. 33 (15–115), P=0.001], but milder chronic pathology, including chronic tubular atrophy (P=0.03) and chronic interstitial fibrosis (P=0.049). In addition, patients classified as having immunological depositions tended to have more severe crescent development and less glomerulosclerosis, but the difference did not reach statistical significance.

The 2 groups did not significantly differ regarding endpoints such as death and ESKD. Immune deposition may imply lesser complement C3, more severe hematuria and glomerular lesions, milder tubular atrophy, and interstitial fibrosis; nonetheless, it cannot predict the renal prognosis.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0886022X.2022.2114368