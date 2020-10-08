The disease of cancer is so deadly that the people are able to assure that the best possible treatment is available to them. Therefore, people have been switching on the latest treatment which is possible to ensure that the people are able to get the best possible assurance that they will be able to lead a long and healthy life. Therefore, there have been various instances to showcase that induction chemotherapy in addition to chemoradiotherapy is effective in not only treating cancer but at the same time ensures that the people are able to live a healthy life by the virtue of which the side effects of this treatment for also eradicated to the maximum possible extent. Therefore, various studies which have been conducted in this regard is to ensure that ICT which has been followed by the concurrent CTRT in the IMRT provides excellent results in curing the condition of the cancer patients and by enhancing the overall survival rates of the patients.

Ref art: https://www.clinicaloncologyonline.net/article/S0936-6555(19)30269-9/fulltext