The Relationship Between Anti-Cell Division Cycle and Apoptosis Regulator 1 Autoantibodies, Anti-Sp4 Autoantibodies, and Cancer in Anti-Transcription Intermediary Factor 1γ-Positive Dermatomyositis.

Oct 07, 2024

Experts: Christopher A Mecoli,David Fiorentino,Jemima Albayda,Julie J Paik,Eleni Tiniakou,Brittany Adler,Andrew L Mammen,Lisa Christopher-Stine,Antony Rosen,Livia Casciola-Rosen

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Christopher A Mecoli

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    David Fiorentino

    Stanford University School of Medicine, Redwood City, California.

    Jemima Albayda

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    Julie J Paik

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    Eleni Tiniakou

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    Brittany Adler

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    Andrew L Mammen

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, and National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland.

    Lisa Christopher-Stine

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    Antony Rosen

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

    Livia Casciola-Rosen

    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

