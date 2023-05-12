The following is a summary of “Association between affect and cannabis use varies by social context,” published in the February 2023 issue of Drug and Alcohol Dependence by Denson et al.

The global prevalence of cannabis consumption is increasing, emphasizing the significance of comprehending the contextual elements associated with cannabis utilization. While there has been considerable research on the retrospective analysis of cannabis use patterns and effects, limited studies have been conducted on evaluating cannabis use in natural settings. The current investigation employed ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to explore the subjective encounter of cannabis consumption, encompassing positive and negative affect.

Additionally, the study examined how the mood-altering effects of cannabis are influenced by the social context, defined as solitary or social consumption. Finally, the correlation between the mood-altering effects of cannabis and the manifestation of symptoms related to cannabis use disorder was also investigated. Two hundred participants underwent baseline assessments and two 7-day waves of momentary ecological assessment (EMA) data collection.

The study utilized mixed-effects models to investigate the interplay between- and within-subject factors on positive and negative affect during cannabis use and nonuse periods and the potential impact of social context on the relationship between cannabis use and affect. During periods of cannabis use, regardless of social context, there was an increase in positive affect. This was observed in contrast to periods of nonuse. The social environment influenced the correlation between cannabis consumption and adverse emotional state. Specifically, the negative emotional state was heightened during instances of cannabis use when the subjects were in solitude but were diminished when the subjects were in the company of others. Lower negative affect during cannabis use times was observed in individuals with increased cannabis use frequency and higher levels of cannabis use disorder symptomatology. The findings indicate that a heightened positive emotional state remains stable irrespective of the frequency of cannabis usage and social surroundings. However, negative emotional states may exhibit more variability depending on the presence of peers.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0376871622004872