In a study, researchers aimed to find out if dynamic changes in systolic blood pressure (BP) over time had any therapeutic implications in patients with chronic renal disease. Three unique systolic BP patterns were established using trajectory analysis.

The researchers analyzed 1837 people who took part in the KNOW-CKD study (Korean Cohort Study for Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease). The major exposure was three unique SBP trajectories (declining, steady, and increasing) estimated by the latent class mixed model utilizing three SBP measurements at 0, 6, and 12 months. The primary outcome was CKD progression, which was classified as a combination of the estimated glomerular filtration rate halving from baseline or the occurrence of end-stage renal disease. Within a year, SBP dropped from 144 to 120 mm Hg in the lowering SBP group and grew from 114 to 136 mm Hg in the increasing SBP group. The composite outcome occurred in 521 (28.4%) participants across 6576 person-years of follow-up (median, 3.7 years). In the falling (30.6%) and constant (26.5%) SBP trajectory groups, there were fewer primary outcome events than in the growing trajectory group (33.0%).

When compared to a stable SBP trajectory, increasing SBP trajectory was associated with a 1.28-fold higher risk of adverse kidney outcome in the multivariable-adjusted cause-specific hazards model. However, there was no difference in the risk for the primary outcome between the declining and steady SBP trajectory groups.

In this longitudinal CKD cohort analysis, increasing SBP trajectory was associated with a higher risk of the adverse renal outcome when compared to stable SBP trajectory, but lowering SBP trajectory was associated with a similar risk.

Link:www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.121.17542