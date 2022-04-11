Attention is drawn to the increased incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF) in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) patients recently. Early predicting of AF in these patients can help in decreasing its clinical consequences. The aim of our study is to determine the association between BPH symptoms and AF predictors atrial electromechanical delay (AEMD) and the P-wave dispersion (PWD).

218 healthy individuals recently diagnosed with BPH were assigned into three groups according to symptoms severity using the International prostate symptom score (IPSS) questionnaire. The first group with mild symptoms (IPSS score between 0 and 7, = 78), the second group with moderate symptoms (IPSS score between 8 and 19, = 86), and the third group with severe symptoms (IPSS score between 20 and 35, = 54). PWD and AEMD calculations were performed for all participants.

There were statistically significant differences between the three groups in terms of AEMD and PWD ( < .01 and < .01, respectively). In all three study groups, a significant positive correlation was observed between IPSS questionnaire scores and both AEMD and PWD (for AEMD = .29, = .013 and for PWD = .27, = .017). On the other hand, there were significant differences between the three groups in terms of the inflammatory markers C-reactive protein (CRP) and fibrinogen ( < .01 and < .01, respectively) and in terms of serum testosterone levels ( < .01).

We concluded that periodic evaluation of patients with BPH in terms of symptoms severity can be helpful not only from urological aspect, but also in the early prediction of possible serious cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

