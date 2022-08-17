For a study, researchers sought to assess the reproductive success of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (HH) patients who underwent in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer (IVF-ET).

From 2010 to 2019, the Center for Reproductive Medicine at Peking University Third Hospital analyzed retrospectively the reproductive outcomes of 81 HH patients and 112 controls who had oocyte retrieval.

The HH group had significantly lower baseline levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), estradiol (E2), androstenedione (A), and prolactin (PRL) than the control group. The total number of oocytes retrieved, the number of fertilized embryos, the number of 2 pronuclear (2PN) embryos, transferable embryos, fertilization rates, and the number of 2PN rates were comparable between the 2 groups, despite the HH patients needing a significantly longer stimulation and higher gonadotropin (Gn) doses than the control patients. Although the control group’s live birth rate (LBR) was greater than the HH group’s during the first fresh cycle, there was no statistically significant difference. Then, HH patients were further separated into 2 categories based on the cause. Congenital HH (CHH) was diagnosed in 41 instances, while acquired HH (AHH), which includes pituitary HH (PHH), was diagnosed in the remaining 40 cases. According to the findings, there were no appreciable variations between the two groups in terms of fundamental clinical traits and IVF parameters. About 119 oocyte retrieval cycles were completed in the HH group, and they reacted suitably to ovulation induction. In 90 cycles, urinary human menopausal gonadotropin (HMG) was administered alone; in the remaining 29 cycles, HMG and recombinant human follicle stimulating hormone (rFSH) were combined. IVF-related factors did not significantly differ between the 2 groups. After the first, second, and more or less than third cycles, the conservative cumulative live birth rates (CLBRs) were 43.21%, 58.02%, and 60.49%, respectively, whereas the corresponding optimum CLBRs were 43.21%, 68.45%, and 74.19%. Preterm birth (PTB) rates were 8.33% (3/36) and 30.77% (4/13) for singletons and twins, respectively, in HH patients.

IVF-ET is a successful therapy for infertility in HH patients, and patients can experience satisfying pregnancy results.

Reference: frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fendo.2022.850126/full