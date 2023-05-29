Fibroblast growth factor 7 (FGF7), also known as keratinocyte growth factor (KGF), shows a crucial biological significance in tissue development, wound repair, tumorigenesis, and immune reconstruction. In the skeletal system, FGF7 directs the cellular synaptic extension of individual cells and facilities functional gap junction intercellular communication of a collective of cells. Moreover, it promotes the osteogenic differentiation of stem cells via a cytoplasmic signaling network. For cartilage, reports have indicated the potential role of FGF7 on the regulation of key molecules Cx43 in cartilage and Runx2 in hypertrophic cartilage. However, the molecular mechanism of FGF7 in chondrocyte behaviors and cartilage pathological process remains largely unknown. In this review, we systematically summarize the recent biological function of FGF7 and its regulatory role on chondrocytes and cartilage diseases, especially through the hot focus of two key molecules, Runx2 and Cx43. The current knowledge of FGF7 on the physiological and pathological processes of chondrocytes and cartilage provides us new cues for wound repair of cartilage defect and therapy of cartilage diseases.Copyright © 2023 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.