The role of NAD-dependent deacetylase sirtuin-2 in liver metabolic stress through regulating pyruvate kinase M2 ubiquitination.

NAD-dependent deacetylase Sirt2 is involved in mammalian metabolic activities, matching energy demand with energy production and expenditure, and is relevant to a variety of metabolic diseases. Here, we constructed Sirt2 knockout and adeno-associated virus overexpression mice and found that deletion of hepatic Sirt2 accelerated primary obesity and insulin resistance in mice with concomitant hepatic metabolic dysfunction. However, the key targets of Sirt2 are unknown. We identified the M2 isoform of pyruvate kinase (PKM2) as a key Sirt2 target involved in glycolysis in metabolic stress. Through yeast two-hybrid and mass spectrometry combined with multi-omics analysis, we identified candidate acetylation modification targets of Sirt2 on PKM2 lysine 135 (K135). The Sirt2-mediated deacetylation-ubiquitination switch of PKM2 regulated the development of glycolysis. Here, we found that Sirt2 deficiency led to impaired glucose tolerance and insulin resistance and induced primary obesity. Sirt2 severely disrupted liver function in mice under metabolic stress, exacerbated the metabolic burden on the liver, and affected glucose metabolism. Sirt2 underwent acetylation modification of lysine 135 of PKM2 through a histidine 187 enzyme active site-dependent effect and reduced ubiquitination of the K48 ubiquitin chain of PKM2. Our findings reveal that the hepatic glucose metabolism links nutrient state to whole-body energetics through the rhythmic regulation of Sirt2.© 2024. The Author(s).

